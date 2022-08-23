The first week of the 2022 NFL regular season will have some must-see matchups, including Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield playing his former team. Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns did not end on the best note, with some drama surrounding his exit and how he felt about the team.

Now Mayfield will face some of his former teammates to kick off the season, with some calling it a rivalry.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is not part of the "rivalry" talk, however, saying his game will not change because he is facing Mayfield.

"He's my former teammate, but there's no rivalry there between me and him and there's no rivalry there between the Panthers and the Browns," Garrett said (via NFL.com). "Yes, he was here, but that doesn't mean I have an added sense of urgency to get to him. I want to play my best, and whatever's in the cards that's what's in for me. But if I can help my team win, if I can put them in the best position to win, I'm going to do that."

That being said, Garrett would still love to get some sacks on his stat sheet.

"And If I can get a couple of sacks along the way, I'd enjoy that, too," Garrett added.

Mayfield was traded to the Panthers this offseason after the Browns signed Deshaun Watson. Watson is suspended for 11 games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Jacoby Brissett will take over the quarterback duties while Watson is sidelined.

Mayfield competed for the starting quarterback job against Sam Darnold, with the former Brown as the frontrunner since arriving in North Carolina. This week, the team announced that Mayfield officially earned the starter position, and will start against his former team in Week 1.