Myles Garrett and Russell Wilson are among the 32 nominees to win this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, the award given annually to an NFL player who demonstrates excellence on and off of the field. Payton, one of the greatest players of all-time, received the honor in 1977 for his work on the field and in his community. The award was re-named in his honor shortly after his death in 1999. 

The award started in 1970, with former Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas becoming its first recipient. Six active players -- Drew Brees (2006), Jason Witten (2012), Thomas Davis (2014), Larry Fitzgerald (2016), J.J. Watt (2017) and Calais Campbell (2019) -- have won what many consider to be the greatest individual honor the league has to offer. Here's the complete list of this year's nominees. 

TeamPlayer

Arizona Cardinals

Corey Peters

Atlanta Falcons

Steven Means

Baltimore Ravens

Bradley Bozeman

Buffalo Bills

Harrison Phillips

Carolina Panthers

Shaq Thompson

Chicago Bears

Jimmy Graham 

Cincinnati Bengals

Geno Atkins

Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett

Dallas Cowboys

Jaylon Smith

Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons

Detroit Lions

Trey Flowers

Green Bay Packers

Corey Linsley

Houston Texans

Michael Thomas

Indianapolis Colts

Jacoby Brissett

Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Lambo

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce 

Las Vegas Raiders

Alec Ingold

Los Angeles Chargers

Isaac Rochell

Los Angeles Rams

Andrew Whitworth

Miami Dolphins

Byron Jones

Minnesota Vikings

Eric Kendricks 

New England Patriots

Devin McCourty

New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis

New York Giants

Dalvin Tomlinson 

New York Jets

*Pierre Desir 

Philadelphia Eagles

Rodney McLeod

Pittsburgh Steelers 

Vance McDonald

San Francisco 49ers

Arik Armstead

Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans

Tennessee Titans

Kevin Byard

Washington Football Team

Jonathan Allen

*Currently with Ravens

A panel of judges, which includes commissioner Roger Goodell and the previous recipients of the award, will select this year's winner. This year's winner will receive a $250,000 donation in his name to the charity of his choice. The other 31 finalists will receive a $50,000 donation to charities of their choice. Since 2017, the winners of the award also receive a patch depicting the trophy on their uniforms that will stay on their jersey for the remainder of their careers. 

This year's winner will be announced during the NFL's annual awards show that will be held the night before Super Bowl LV. 