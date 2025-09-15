Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett recorded 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Ravens, meaningful production in his eyes during an otherwise forgettable performance from Cleveland's defense.

"I mean, the s*** is embarrassing," Garrett said after the Browns allowed 31 second-half points. "We got to be better on defense. We got to be better as a team. They slowly chipped away and we did a solid job, holding them to three when we could, and then eventually the dam broke and they just did whatever they wanted, and we have to continue to play a 60-minute game."

The Ravens scored on all four possessions in the second half, excluding their end-of-game kneel in the closing seconds. Two of Lamar Jackson's four touchdown passes came during the fourth quarter, including a 24-yard strike to Devontez Walker that put it away at 27-10 with 13:26 to play.

A few minutes later, Roquan Smith's 63-yard fumble return for a score left Cleveland's offense in shambles for the second straight week, an 0-2 start that doesn't sit well with Garrett. The Browns dropped to 6-11 against the Ravens since Garrett joined the team in 2017 as the No. 1 overall pick.

Garrett is a six-time Pro Bowler over that stretch and now has 106 sacks in 119 career games. Heading into the Week 2 battle with a division rival, Garrett sounded like the Browns were taking it personal as a 11.5-point underdog in Baltimore.

"I thought it was 12.5 last I checked," Garrett said, per The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game he was not considering a quarterback change. Joe Flacco finished 25 of 45 for 199 yards and two turnovers, his one touchdown passing coming in the fourth quarter on a throw that Marlon Humphrey should have intercepted.

"We gave them 21 points via a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and an interception. It's just hard to win," Stefanski said. "It's hard to win, period, but it's hard to win when you do that. We'll own it."

Flacco threw a touchdown pass and two interceptions during Cleveland's Week 1 loss to the Bengals. The offense came up empty on five possessions in the fourth quarter — including a missed field goal — with the Browns trailing 17-16 throughout.