Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is looking for a change of scenery, as he officially requested a trade from the franchise that selected him No. 1 overall back in 2017. This is not a contract-related issue, as Garrett simply wants to win.

Garrett is 53-78 since entering the NFL. Cleveland has put together just two winning seasons in his eight years, and won one playoff game.

"I have a lot of love for Cleveland, but it's always for me been about [competing] for championships, winning those big games and winning Lombardis," Garrett said on "The Rich Eisen Show," via NFL.com. "We haven't had the opportunity to do that. That's all I'm asking for."

Garrett said he even spoke with Cleveland legend and NBA star LeBron James before making the decision to request a trade. James left his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010 to chase championships with the Miami Heat before returning to Cleveland in 2014. "The King" left Ohio again in 2018 to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

"What a transition looked like for him," Garrett said when asked what he discussed with James. "What was his thought process going into it before he left Cleveland? Just making sure I made a logical decision, taking my time. Just trying to take away the pressure of doing something like that. Cleveland, really that area, northeast Ohio, has been his home. It feels like my home, as well."

It remains to be seen if the Browns will honor Garrett's request. On one hand, he's the reigning Defensive Player of the Year that has recorded at least 14 sacks in four straight seasons. On the other, the Browns don't appear close to competing for championships, and could use the draft capital.

"It's not a decision I take lightly," Garrett said. "It took time and lots of conversation, but just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups ... I have a lot of respect for them, but I just don't think we're aligned on where the team is going in the near future."