Myles Garrett takes the high road after being punched by fan who asked for photo

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett revealed on his Twitter account that a fan recently punched him in his car while he had stopped to sign an autograph.

On Thursday's installment of "Kanell and Bell," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell agreed that Garrett took the high road in not getting out of his vehicle and pursuing the man. The alleged puncher was located less than four hours later because Garrett took down the man's license plate number.

As the situation currently stands, no charges have been filed with the Cleveland police department.

"In today's legal system, it's a no-win for you," Bell said. "Even if he does that to you, I would support you for whooping his tail. But it's probably easier to do what he did. Contact the authorities. Not saying that I would, but that's probably the best thing to do just to avoid any chance that someone comes after you for one reason or another."

Kanell and Bell also both brought up their own personal experiences involving being approached by fans and how they would react in those situations.

Kanell also added that athletes never know how a fan is going to react when you have a one-on-one interaction.

Bell brought up an interaction that he had with fans at a local mall with his family when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers. He detailed how he stopped to sign one autograph and before he knew it, a flock of fans were approaching him for autographs.