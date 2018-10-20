Myles Garrett tells officials to 'do your job' after Browns victimized by poor officiating again

Myles Garrett doesn't care if he gets fined for criticizing the league's officials. After the Browns were once again victimized by poor officiating during their loss to the Chargers on Sunday, the second-year pass rusher won't let the threat of a financial penalty quiet him.

On Friday, Garrett told NFL officials to follow Bill Belichick's motto: "Do your job."

"Do your job just like we need to do our job," Garrett said, per the Associated Press. "If it's holding, call holding. If it's a false start, [call] false start, whether it's us or them."

"If I get fined, so be it," he added. "Something needs to be said. If it keeps on going this way, this route, where it seems like we keep on getting the short stick."

In the final minute of the first half on Sunday, the Browns allowed a 29-yard touchdown pass that shouldn't have counted. Before the snap, Chargers left tackle Russell Okung clearly jumped, but the officials didn't flag him for false start. Against a defense that had mostly stopped playing as they waited for a flag that never came, Philip Rivers put the Chargers ahead 21-3 just before halftime.

After the game, Browns coach Hue Jackson revealed that one official admitted to him that they missed the call.

"It was so obvious," Garrett said. "To my mind, he's moved, nobody else has moved and the ball hasn't moved, so it's kinda textbook. The flag should be up. I don't understand how you don't see it. That's his job is to look down the line and see when people are jumping offside or false-starting, but I've got to keep on finishing the play."

Garrett went on to say that "it's on the ref ... to have that kind of integrity to call that play when it comes."

It wasn't just last week that the Browns got screwed by the officials. Back in Week 1, during the Browns' season-opening tie with the Steelers, Garrett got incorrectly called for roughing the passer. That call, which NFL head of officiating Al Riveron admitted was incorrect, led to the Steelers scoring a touchdown. Against the Raiders in Week 4, the Browns thought they created a turnover when they strip-sacked Derek Carr, but the officials inexplicably ruled that Carr's forward progress had been stopped, which negated the turnover. The Browns went on to lose in overtime.

The Browns' frustrations are understandable. This is a team that has a difficult enough time winning games on their own. Five of their first six games have been one-score contests. For all the improvements they've made, they're not really the sort of team that's good enough to overcome bad calls that result in points for the other team.

With a coach who sometimes appears to be working against them and a collection of young talent, the Browns need all the help they can get.