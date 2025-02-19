While he is still a member of the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett has openly discussed joining forces with a fellow star pass rusher on a Super Bowl-contending team.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said he and Garrett recently discussed what it would be like if the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year came to Detroit to play for the Lions. Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick back in the 2017 NFL Draft, has requested a trade following another disappointing 2024 season for the Browns, who finished last in the AFC North division for a third time since Garrett's arrival.

"If me and Myles were to pair up, that would be deadly," Hutchinson said on "The Squeeze" podcast. "We were at the (NFL) Honors, and we were just talking about what could be. And although it's probably unlikely, I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen. Our whole D-Line would be totally elevated. That would be a scary defensive line.

"And we get along, too," Hutchinson continued. "I've seen him these last few years at different things. He texted me after I got hurt, which was a cool thing. ... So I think he's a good dude. If he does, great, but I don't know. We'll see. But that would be awesome."

As Hutchinson alluded to, the prospect of Garrett joining the Lions is a difficult one. Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently said the team is not trading Garrett even if Cleveland was offered two first-round picks in exchange for him.

If Berry and the Browns reconsider, it's clear they will have a very steep asking price for Garrett, whose 102.5 sacks since 2017 are the second-most in the NFL over that span. (Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt is the only player with more sacks over that span with 108.) It's safe to assume that multiple first-round picks would be the baseline of any possible trade involving Garrett, and it would likely take more assets to push a trade across the proverbial goal line. That's a steep price for any player, let alone one who does not play quarterback or another offensive position.

There's also Garrett's contract to consider, as he is in the middle of a five-year, $125 contract that runs through the 2026 season. Along with giving up valuable assets to acquire him, a team would also have to take on Garrett's salary.

The Lions are in good shape financially, as they are currently projected to have nearly $52 million in cap space when the new league year begins in March. Detroit also owns first-round picks each of the next two years, so it has the means to make a possible trade happen. Once again, though, no trade will happen if the Browns aren't willing to trade Garrett, who is far and away their best and most popular player.

There's no denying that Garrett would make the Lions defense better. But his presence would possibly require Hutchison to adjust his game, as part of what has made Garrett so disruptive as a pass rusher is his ability to line up at different positions across the defensive line. While this has led to success for Garrett, it has required other teammates to make sacrifices.

As far as Garrett openly discussing joining the Lions, it makes a lot of sense given his desire to win now at this stage of his career. The 29-year-old Garrett has played in just three career playoff games and has been on just two winning teams during his eight-year career. While his career will surely garner Hall of Fame consideration one day, Garrett also wants his NFL legacy to include a Super Bowl win, which is surely one of the reasons why Detroit would be an appealing landing spot for him.

After years or losing, the Lions have been one of the NFL's most successful franchises over the past three years. But like Garrett, the Lions are also still in pursuit of their first title after losing to the 49ers and Commanders in the past two postseasons. As Hutchinson noted, Garrett's arrival would make a dangerous team ever better. But unless the Browns are actually open to the possibility of trading him, Garrett ending up in a Lions uniform is and will remain a pipe dream.