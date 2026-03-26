The Cleveland Browns haven't indicated they're looking to trade Myles Garrett, but they did make a subtle move this week that could spark serious speculation.

The Browns modified language in Garrett's contract to push some of his payments into the future, per ESPN. Garrett was set to receive an option bonus on the 15th day of the league year (March 25), but both sides agreed to push that date to seven days before the first regular-season game. The move means the Browns won't have to pay that money until September -- and wouldn't have to pay it at all if Garrett isn't on the roster. (Garrett also has option bonuses in 2027 and 2028 that have been pushed to seven days before the start of those seasons.)

Why the modified contract could lead to a trade

Last year, Garrett requested a trade out of Cleveland but stayed after signing a massive four-year, $160 million extension. With the new language added this week, the Browns have opened the door to potentially trading him this offseason.

In the first season of his new deal, Garrett won NFL Defensive Player of the Year after setting an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks, so his trade value has never been higher.

From a salary cap standpoint, here's why the deal would now be easier (via Over The Cap):

Before the contract change, the Browns would have taken a $70.3 million dead cap hit if they traded Garrett before June 1. After June 1, that hit could be spread over two seasons -- $21.4 million in 2026 and about $48.7 million in 2027 -- but a pre-draft trade would still have carried the full $70.3 million charge, making a deal difficult.

With the new language, the Browns would take a $41.09 million dead cap hit if they traded Garrett before June 1. After June 1, the hit would be $15.53 million in 2026 and about $25.56 million in 2027. Those are far more manageable figures, which is why a trade shouldn't be ruled out.

Before the change, Cleveland essentially had a two-month offseason window (end of the season through mid-March) to trade Garrett. Now, that window runs from the end of the prior season until seven days before the start of the new season.

If the Browns want to trade Garrett before the 2026 NFL Draft, it's now much more affordable. The team is rebuilding and could accelerate that process with the compensation Garrett would command.

If they can't complete a deal before the draft, they could wait until after June 1. Several teams will gain cap space after June 1 due to post-June 1 cuts, which could make it easier to take on Garrett's salary.

Browns have proposed a new rule that could help them trade Garrett

The Browns have also proposed a rule that would make trades easier. Currently, NFL teams can trade draft picks only three years into the future. Cleveland's proposal would extend that to five years.

That change could help the Browns secure a massive return for Garrett. If they want two or three first-round picks, a team could spread those out -- one next year, one in three years and one in five -- making the deal more palatable.

Browns propose drastic rule change that could lead to more NFL trades and the Rams fully support it John Breech

Possible landing spots for Garrett

A trade isn't guaranteed, but the door is open. Here are a few potential landing spots:

San Francisco 49ers

Garrett had more sacks last season (23) than the 49ers did as a team (20). San Francisco finished with the fewest sacks in the NFL and needs any help it can get in the pass-rushing department. The team has already signed 33-year-old Mike Evans and appears all-in for 2026, making a Garrett trade the ultimate aggressive move.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency and could use more pass-rush help. They sacked Patrick Mahomes six times in their Super Bowl LIX win, so GM Howie Roseman knows the value of a dominant pass rush. He's also not afraid to make a big move, so it wouldn't be surprising if he took a swing at acquiring Garrett.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys were firmly in the hunt for Maxx Crosby, showing Jerry Jones' strong interest in adding a star pass rusher. Their reported offer included a 2026 first-round pick (No. 12 overall) and a 2027 second-rounder. They'd likely need to increase that for Garrett, but with two first-round picks this year, they have the capital to get a deal done. Garrett would transform the defense and could make Dallas the NFC East favorite. And the most Jerry Jones move imaginable would be trading for Garrett just seven months after dealing Micah Parsons, so don't rule it out.

New England Patriots

The Patriots posted the NFL's worst sack differential last year at minus-13, allowing 48 sacks while recording 35. Mike Vrabel will want to fix that, and the best way is adding the league's ultimate sack machine in Garrett. New England did add Dre'Mont Jones in free agency, but Garrett operates on another level.

Buffalo Bills

With Josh Allen at quarterback, the Bills are firmly in their Super Bowl window, but adding Myles Garrett could push them over the top. GM Brandon Beane hasn't been shy about making aggressive pass-rush moves, trading for Von Miller in 2022 and signing Joey Bosa last year. They've already added Bradley Chubb this offseason, and pairing him with Garrett would instantly elevate the defense from average to great.

If the Browns trade Garrett, it won't be cheap. If Crosby fetched two first-round picks, Cleveland could reasonably ask for three first-rounders or two firsts plus another premium pick. Players like Garrett rarely become available, so if he hits the market, it's almost certain a team will meet that price -- even if it costs three first-rounders.