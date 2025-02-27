Myles Garrett is serious about not wanting to continue his career with the Cleveland Browns. Garrett, who recently requested a trade from the Browns, is not open to signing a contract extension, according to Cleveland.com.

Garrett's desire to be traded stems from his desire to play for a team that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. The Browns, who are coming off a 3-14 season, currently hold the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent," Garrett said when he announced his trade request. "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl."

Speaking from the NFL Scouting Combine this week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry reinforced his stance that the team has no plans to trade Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year whose 102.5 sacks since 2017 are the second-highest total in the NFL over that span.

"We understand the trade costs and everything, but our stance really has not changed," Berry said. "We can't imagine a situation where not having Myles in this organization is best for the Browns."

Barry may not want to, but no one should rule anything out. The Browns, after all, are going to need cap space and draft picks if they are going to get things turned around sooner rather than later. Trading Garrett would free up significant cap space and would also lead to considerable returns in the forms of draft picks and possibly an impact player or two.

Garrett hasn't been shy about his desire to get a fresh start with a new team. In fact, Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson recently said he and Garrett actually discussed the possibility of being teammates.

There's no doubt Garrett could help a title-contending team like the Lions get over the hump. But before that could happen, the Browns would need to trade him. If Garrett is traded, expect that to happen sometime between now and the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will kick off April 24.

Garrett obviously is aware of the running clock of his trade window, which is probably why it's being reported that signing an extension with the team is a non-option. If anything, this report is a response to Barry saying the team isn't trading Garrett.