The Philadelphia Eagles could be looking to replenish their pass rush this offseason with Josh Sweat and Milton Williams both being free agents. If the Eagles are looking to make a big splash, it could be for disgruntled Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.

The Athletic is reporting Eagles general manager is looking to make a big swing for Garrett this offseason, even if that means parting ways with some of their core defensive players. The Eagles have focused on keeping their pass rush as a strength in years past, and could be continuing tat philosophy with a pursuit of Garrett.

This is an addition to an ESPN report earlier this week that the Eagles will be looking for a pass rusher this offseason as Sweat could be heading elsewhere in free agency. The Eagles reportedly "do not want to see Garrett go to the Washington Commanders," which could drive up the price for Garrett. The Cleveland Browns are still telling teams a "hard no" when it comes to trading Garrett.

Garrett is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2026 season and has two years with a $40 million cap number remaining on his five-year, $125 million extension with the Browns. The Eagles have a need at pass rusher with Sweat and Williams hitting free agency, along with Brandon Graham having a looming retirement decision. Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt and Bryce Huff are the only players on the active roster who are pass rushers -- and Huff was a healthy scratch for the Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

A first-team All-Pro in four of the past five years, Garrett had 83 pressures, 14.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, and a pressure rate of 18.4% last season. Garrett has 102.5 career sacks, the third-most before age-30 in NFL history (behind Reggie White and Jared Allen). Garrett is the first player in NFL history with 14+ sacks in four straight seasons and the second player all time with 12+ sacks in five straight seasons (Lawrence Taylor).

The Commanders are also considered to be in the mix for Garrett due to their pending departure of Jonathan Allen, who they have given permission to seek a trade. A trade or outright release would save nearly $17 million in cap space. The Commanders already have $82.2 million available in salary cap space this offseason, so they'll have enough free money to give Garrett a new contract if they were to acquire him from the Browns.

A sweepstakes for Garrett could involve the Eagles and Commanders, making the bidding war for Garrett even greater.