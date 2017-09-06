Myles Garrett injured in practice, Browns reportedly fear he'll miss serious time

For the second time in three months, the top pick in the NFL Draft, Myles Garrett, was unable to finish a practice after suffering an injury.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said that Garrett left practice Wednesday and didn't return after suffering an injury to his right ankle.

"He went as long as he could," Jackson said, via Cleveland.com.

Although it's not yet clear how serious the injury to might be, it seems there's chance that it could keep Garrett out of Sunday's opener against the Steelers. After practice, Jackson was asked if he was concerned about the injury, and he didn't sound overly optimistic.

"We'll see," Jackson said, via Ohio.com. "I don't want to make medical decisions. I'm not very good at them. So we'll see where we are as we move through the week."

According to Cleveland.com, one team source that believes that Garrett could end up missing four weeks or more, which would knock him out for the entire first month of the season.

Garrett was officially listed as a limited participant on the Browns' practice report.

One bit of good news for the Browns is that the injury didn't occur on the same leg that Garrett's injured twice since being drafted in April. Back on June 14, Garrett was diagnosed with a lateral foot sprain after being injured during minicamp.

Garrett was also limited during most of the team's OTA sessions in May, and even missed a practice due to a foot injury he suffered during rookie camp.

Both of those injuries came on the same leg that gave him issues during his final season at Texas A&M. In September 2016, the defensive lineman suffered a badly sprained ankle in September that left him at just "75 percent" for the college season.

Jackson said after practice that Garrett's newest injury is unrelated to any other injury that he's suffered in the past.

"I don't think it's the same ankle at all," Jackson said.

The injury at Wednesday's practice came on the same day that Garrett met with the media. Before injuring his ankle, the rookie said he was looking forward to playing against Ben Roethlisberger.

"You shouldn't be scared to take anybody down," Garrett said, via Ohio.com. "He's a great player, but now I have to look at him as just another one of my peers. He's just another guy, and I have to play it like it's just another game."

The Browns have two more practices before Sunday's game, which will means we'll likely be getting an update on Garrett's ankle when the Browns release their injury reports on both Thursday and Friday.