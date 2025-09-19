Two of the best pass rushers in the NFL will be on the same field this Sunday when the Cleveland Browns host the Green Bay Packers. Myles Garrett has recorded the second-most sacks (106) before turning 30 years old in NFL history, while Micah Parsons is just the second player to record at least 12 sacks in each of a player's first four NFL seasons.

Garrett has been with the Browns ever since the franchise selected him with the top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, while Parsons is now playing for his second team after the Packers acquired him last month from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. It was in Green Bay where Parsons finally found the contract he was after -- a four-year, $188 million deal that averages around $47 million per year.

Ahead of Sunday's showdown, Garrett was asked what went through his mind when he heard the news of Parsons' trade. Like everyone, Garrett was surprised. Not because he was traded, but because of the contract he signed.

"Holy shit, he did it," Garrett said. "I think that was the same thing that went through most people's minds and the 47 [million]. I remember we were sitting in the sauna during the offseason and he was like, 'You know if I get a deal, I'm gonna beat the ... out of your deal.' And he went out there and got it, so that was probably the humorous part of the deal. And then him texting me, talking about, 'Did I do right?' And I was like, 'Na, you did perfect.'

"I'm just glad to see him get what he's earned and he's worth every dollar," Garrett continued. "He's shown that and him and that defense have been on a tear."

This offseason, Garrett reset the pass-rush market by signing a four-year extension that averages $40 million per year. For Parsons to sign a contract that averages around $47 million per year is a major jump.

Not many expected Dallas to part ways with a generational player, but the Packers met the Cowboys' asking price and were able to give Parsons a historic contract while also giving Jerry Jones a run stopper in Kenny Clark.

Garrett ranks first all-time in sacks per game, while Parsons ranks fifth. Both will look to wreak havoc on their friend's quarterbacks this Sunday.