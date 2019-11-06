Myles Garrett's family, digs, destinations plan involves digging up dinosaur bones

Myles Garrett has lived up to the hype as a No. 1 overall draft pick, becoming one of the best defensive ends in the NFL in just three seasons. The Cleveland Browns defensive end is a nightmare for opposing offenses in 2019, having 10 sacks while leading the NFL with 11 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits. Garrett has 29 quarterback pressures on the season, demonstrating how he finishes the sack when he gets to the quarterback ... a premium for many of the elite edge rushers in the game.

While Garrett continues to pile up the sack numbers on the football field, his life off the gridiron is leading to new findings. In the latest edition of "Plan for Amazing," the series from John Hancock and The Players Tribune profiling NFL stars with plans for after football, Garrett is studying paleontology thanks to his love of dinosaurs.

Garrett explains in the video that he's already planning for life after football, even though the former Texas A&M standout is already one of the best defensive ends in the game. The Pro Bowl edge rusher opened up how he could be retired in 10 years and retirement in his early 30s is a "scary thought."

"I think it's important to plan for the future," Garrett said in the video. "You never know what's going to happen, but because of my passion and my interest, I feel like it will be an easier transition than some."

Garrett studied architecture at Texas A&M, but wants to get a masters degree in paleontology. He even considered choosing schools other than Texas A&M in his high school recruitment process due to his interest in dinosaur fossils.

"My love for dinosaurs came from the very beginning, since I can ever remember," Garrett said. "My parents filled the house with dinosaurs once they knew I had a liking for it. My family is always going to be a large part of my life. They're definitely interested in traveling: Spain, Australia ... there's also good fossils in Brazil."

The thrill of discovering a new species or finding a dinosaur excites Garrett, similar to Garrett finding the quarterback on Sunday afternoons. Of course he'll get to travel to all parts of the world finding prehistoric creatures, another one of his goals when his football career is over.

"Paleontology and football are two separate entities. I like to keep it that way," Garrett said. "You got to find an escape. If (the interest) is pretty much similar, then you never find the escape. Once you know who you are, it's easier to walk away from the game."