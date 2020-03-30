Myron Rolle, former Titans DB, details fight against COVID-19 as a neurosurgery resident

Former Florida State and Tennessee Titans defensive back Myron Rolle went from delivering pain on the football field to healing it in the medical field. Rolle, who played three seasons in the NFL after a standout collegiate career with the Seminoles, is now a neurosurgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Rolle chronicled a post-coronavirus-outbreak day in the life.

Former Titans DB Myron Rolle left the NFL to attend medical school back in 2013.



Now, Rolle is a neurosurgery resident who is seeing the impact COVID-19 is having on the healthcare industry. pic.twitter.com/hGj9B8mJva — ESPN (@espn) March 28, 2020

Rolle said medical professionals like himself must wear masks upon entering the hospital but described how that could be problematic going forward. Supplies are "pretty limited right now, and dwindling,"he said. In the video, he exemplified the issue by showing a completely barren cabinet where masks usually laid.

Dwindling supplies aren't the only adjustment Rolle's dealing with. He said the hospital's neurosurgery floor is making the "hectic" transition of beginning to treat COVID-19 patients.

"I was seeing so many individuals with respiratory distress and respiratory compromise, and the numbers are staggering," Rolle said. "… Our bed space, our operating rooms may even be turned into ICUs because there are so many people that are either positive with COVID-19 or suspected of having it."

Rolle played at FSU from 2006-08, earning ACC Rookie of the Year and Freshman All-American honors. In 2009, Rolle forwent his senior season to pursue a master's degree in medical anthropology at Oxford University.

The Titans selected Rolle in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL Draft, but he never appeared in a regular-season game. While Rolle's football career didn't go as planned, he's approaching his medical career with that same mentality.

"Football has never left me. I still wake up in the morning and think of the operating room like a game, like it's showtime let's perform," Rolle said. "I got to do what I got to do because people are counting on us right now. This is our time to help very sick people. And so that motivation continues to drive me every single day."

With the COVID-19 pandemic now spreading rapidly across the United States, that motivation can only strengthen.

"Honestly, looking back on it," Rolle said, "I wouldn't have it any other way."