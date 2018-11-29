N.Y. Giants vs. Chicago: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Giants vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
New York Giants (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)
Current records: N.Y. Giants 3-8; Chicago 8-3
What to Know
The Giants will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Chicago at 1:00 p.m. The odds don't look promising for the Giants, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
If the Giants were expecting to get some payback for the 34-13 loss against Philadelphia the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. It was a hard-fought game, but the Giants had to settle for a 25-22 defeat against Philadelphia last week. A silver lining for the Giants was the play of Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 101 yards and 1 touchdown on 13 carries.
As for Chicago, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They walked away with a 23-16 win over Detroit. Winning may never get old, but Chicago sure is getting used to it with five in a row now.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 8-3 while the Giants's loss dropped them down to 3-8. In their victory, Chicago relied heavily on Chase Daniel, who passed for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns. the Giants will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bears are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Giants.
This season, N.Y. Giants are 5-5-1 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 8-3-0 against the spread
Series History
N.Y. Giants won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - New York Giants 22 vs. Chicago Bears 16
