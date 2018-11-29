N.Y. Giants vs. Chicago: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New York Giants (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)

Current records: N.Y. Giants 3-8; Chicago 8-3

What to Know

The Giants will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Chicago at 1:00 p.m. The odds don't look promising for the Giants, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

If the Giants were expecting to get some payback for the 34-13 loss against Philadelphia the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. It was a hard-fought game, but the Giants had to settle for a 25-22 defeat against Philadelphia last week. A silver lining for the Giants was the play of Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 101 yards and 1 touchdown on 13 carries.

As for Chicago, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They walked away with a 23-16 win over Detroit. Winning may never get old, but Chicago sure is getting used to it with five in a row now.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 8-3 while the Giants's loss dropped them down to 3-8. In their victory, Chicago relied heavily on Chase Daniel, who passed for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns. the Giants will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey TV: FOX

Prediction

The Bears are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Giants.

This season, N.Y. Giants are 5-5-1 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 8-3-0 against the spread

Series History

N.Y. Giants won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.