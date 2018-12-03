N.Y. Giants vs. Chicago: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Game Recap

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Giants ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Sunday. They skirted past Chicago 30-27. That result was just more of the same for the Giants, who also won the last time these teams played.

Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham were among the main playmakers for the Giants as the former picked up 125 yards on the ground on 24 carries and the latter snatched 1 receiving TD and threw 1 TD. This marked the third contest in which Barkley has rushed for over 100 yards. The Giants's Alec Ogletree got in on the action, too, converting a pick in the first quarter into a touchdown.

With the end zone more or less eluding the Giants offense, the special teams were there for backup. Special teams collected 12 points for the squad. Kicker Aldrick Rosas booted in three field goals, the longest a 57-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately made the difference in the match.

Chicago got a solid performance out of Tarik Cohen, who caught 12 passes for 156 yards and picked up 30 yards on the ground on 8 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

The Giants will square off against Washington at 1:00 p.m. next week. The Giants have kept their last 3 contests to within three points or fewer, so Washington should be prepared for a fight. As for Chicago, they will face off against the Rams. Chicago's defense better steel itself: the Rams are averaging 34.92 points per game.