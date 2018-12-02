N.Y. Giants vs. Chicago updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

1st Quarter Recap

The Giants and Chicago are all tied up at 7-7. Nobody has stood out from the pack for the Giants offensively yet, with Odell Beckham being one of several leaders.

A victory for the Giants would put an end to Chicago's five-game winning streak. We'll see if the Giants manage to rain on Chicago's parade or if it's blue skies for Chicago instead.

Game Preview

The Giants will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Chicago at 1:00 p.m. The odds don't look promising for the Giants, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

If the Giants were expecting to get some payback for the 13-34 loss against Philadelphia the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. It was a hard-fought game, but the Giants had to settle for a 22-25 defeat against Philadelphia last week. A silver lining for the Giants was the play of Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 101 yards and 1 touchdown on 13 carries.

As for Chicago, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They walked away with a 23-16 win over Detroit. Winning may never get old, but Chicago sure are getting used to it with five in a row now.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 8-3 while the Giants's loss dropped them down to 3-8. In their victory, Chicago relied heavily on Chase Daniel, who passed for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns. the Giants will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.