N.Y. Giants vs. Dallas updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Giants vs. Cowboys football game
1st Quarter Recap
The Giants and Dallas are all tied up at 0 to nothing. The Giants have enjoyed the tag-team combination of Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard. The former has picked up 28 yards on the ground on 4 carries, while the latter has caught 1 pass for 24 yards.
Game Preview
Dallas will square off against the Giants at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Dallas have a defense that allows only 19.27 points per game, so the Giants' offense will have their work cut out for them.
Dallas received the perfect holiday gift last week. They walked away with a 27-20 victory over Tampa Bay. The success represented a nice turnaround for Dallas, who in their last game suffered a tough 0-23 defeat.
Meanwhile, the Giants' holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 27-28 to Indianapolis. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Giants.
Dallas are expected to lose by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 ATS when expected to lose.
Dallas' win lifted them to 9-6 while the Giants' defeat dropped them down to 5-10. We'll see if Dallas' success rolls on or if the Giants are able to steal their positive momentum.
