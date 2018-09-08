N.Y. Giants vs. Jacksonville: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

On Sunday the N.Y. Giants take on Jacksonville at 1:00 PM. Returning after a rocky 3-13 season, this season the N.Y. Giants are aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

The game is expected to be a close one, with the N.Y. Giants going off at just a 3 point favorite. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.