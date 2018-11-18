N.Y. Giants vs. Tampa Bay: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Giants will be playing at home against Tampa Bay at at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Giants are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Giants have had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. A win is a win is a win, as they say, even a pretty close 27-23 win over San Francisco. No one put up better numbers for the Giants than Eli Manning, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 188 yards and 3 touchdowns. Eli Manning has been on an absolute tear in each of their last three games.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their match against Washington last week making it three winless games in a row. Tampa Bay fell to Washington 3-16. Despite 215 more yards than Washington, Tampa Bay could not convert that extra yardage to scores.

The Giants's victory lifted them to 2-7 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 3-6. Giving up four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Giants exploit that vulnerability.