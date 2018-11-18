N.Y. Giants vs. Tampa Bay updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

3rd Quarter Recap

The Giants are flexing their muscles against Tampa Bay, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Giants have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of Tampa Bay 24-14. Saquon Barkley has led the way so far for the Giants, as he has rushed for 107 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries.

The Giants's defense have been flying around the field, snatching three takeaways already. They might just be able to coast to victory based on that ball pressure.

Game Preview

The Giants will be playing at home against Tampa Bay at at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Giants are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Giants have had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. A win is a win is a win, as they say, even a pretty close 27-23 win over San Francisco. No one put up better numbers for the Giants than Eli Manning, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 188 yards and 3 touchdowns. Eli Manning has been on an absolute tear in each of their last three games.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their match against Washington last week making it three winless games in a row. Tampa Bay fell to Washington 3-16. Despite 215 more yards than Washington, Tampa Bay could not convert that extra yardage to scores.

The Giants's victory lifted them to 2-7 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 3-6. Giving up four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Giants exploit that vulnerability.