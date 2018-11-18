N.Y. Giants vs. Tampa Bay updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Giants vs. Buccaneers football game
3rd Quarter Recap
The Giants are flexing their muscles against Tampa Bay, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Giants have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of Tampa Bay 24-14. Saquon Barkley has led the way so far for the Giants, as he has rushed for 107 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries.
The Giants's defense have been flying around the field, snatching three takeaways already. They might just be able to coast to victory based on that ball pressure.
Game Preview
The Giants will be playing at home against Tampa Bay at at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Giants are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
The Giants have had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. A win is a win is a win, as they say, even a pretty close 27-23 win over San Francisco. No one put up better numbers for the Giants than Eli Manning, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 188 yards and 3 touchdowns. Eli Manning has been on an absolute tear in each of their last three games.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their match against Washington last week making it three winless games in a row. Tampa Bay fell to Washington 3-16. Despite 215 more yards than Washington, Tampa Bay could not convert that extra yardage to scores.
The Giants's victory lifted them to 2-7 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 3-6. Giving up four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Giants exploit that vulnerability.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Alex Smith suffers serious ankle injury
Smith left the field on a stretcher and in an air cast and he was replaced by Colt McCoy
-
Updates: OBJ uses Sapp's sack dance
All of the best highlights from Week 11 are right here
-
2018 NFL Schedule: Thanksgiving rivals
The Redskins and Cowboys will play again, while the Falcons and Saints will also square of...
-
Here's why Thielen's impossible to cover
Thielen's time in the spotlight might be just beginning
-
Titans coordinator taken to hospital
The Titans are playing the Colts without defensive coordinator Dean Pees
-
Bears vs. Vikings statistics to know
Everything you need to know as the NFC North rivals square off