N.Y. Giants vs. Tennessee: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Giants vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
New York Giants (home) vs. Tennessee Titans (away)
Current records: N.Y. Giants 5-8; Tennessee 7-6
What to Know
The Giants will take on Tennessee at home at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (the Giants picked up 425 yards, Tennessee 426).
The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Giants going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently three for three ATS in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Giants fell to Washington 13-20 when the two teams last met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. The Giants blew past Washington 40-16 last week. Among those leading the charge for the Giants was Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 170 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries. This marked the fourth consecutive game in which Barkley has rushed for over 100 yards.
Meanwhile, Tennessee won the last time they met up with Jacksonville, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Tennessee put the hurt on Jacksonville with a sharp 30-9 victory. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Tennessee had established a 30-9 advantage.
Their wins bumped the Giants to 5-8 and Tennessee to 7-6. Tennessee's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Giants defensive front that amassed five sacks against Washington, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Giants are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Titans.
This season, N.Y. Giants are 7-5-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 7-6-0 against the spread
Over/Under: 43.5
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Malik Jackson expects to be cut by Jags
Jackson is reading the tea leaves of his contract and playing time and expects to move on
-
Chargers continue to be downplayed
The Chargers can tie the Chiefs atop the AFC West with a win on Thursday
-
TNF: Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Chargers vs. Chiefs game 10,000...
-
Ridley calls game vs. Pats 'personal'
Dion Lewis got his just desserts against the Patriots early this year, is Ridley next in l...
-
NFL picks, bets, best parlay for Week 15
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 15
-
Beckham gets quad injury evaluated
Beckham missed last week's game and looks like he'll be out this week as well