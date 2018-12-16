N.Y. Giants vs. Tennessee: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Giants will take on Tennessee at home at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (the Giants picked up 425 yards, Tennessee 426).

The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Giants going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently three for three ATS in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Giants fell to Washington 13-20 when the two teams last met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. The Giants blew past Washington 40-16 last week. Among those leading the charge for the Giants was Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 170 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries. This marked the fourth consecutive game in which Barkley has rushed for over 100 yards.

Meanwhile, Tennessee won the last time they met up with Jacksonville, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Tennessee put the hurt on Jacksonville with a sharp 30-9 victory. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Tennessee had established a 30-9 advantage.

Their wins bumped the Giants to 5-8 and Tennessee to 7-6. Tennessee's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Giants defensive front that amassed five sacks against Washington, so we'll see if they are up to the task.