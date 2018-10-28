N.Y. Giants vs. Washington Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Washington has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against the Giants at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The game is expected to be a close one, with Washington going off at just a 1-point favorite.

It was all tied up at the half for Washington and Dallas last Sunday, but Washington stepped up in the second half. Washington skirted past Dallas 20-17. Alex Smith, who passed for 178 yards and 1 touchdown, was a major factor in Washington's success. That makes it six straight good games in a row from Smith.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for the Giants, and their match last Monday only extended their streak of losses to four. They fell just short of Atlanta by a score of 23-20.

Washington's victory lifted them to 4-2 while the Giants's loss dropped them down to 1-6. The Washington defense got after the quarterback against Dallas to the tune of four sacks, so the Giants's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.