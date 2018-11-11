N.Y. Jets vs. Buffalo: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New York Jets (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)

Current records: N.Y. Jets 3-6-1; Buffalo 2-7-1

What to Know

Buffalo will square off against the Jets at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Buffalo last Sunday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 9-41 defeat to Chicago. Buffalo's loss came about despite a quality game from Nathan Peterman, who accumulated 189 passing yards and picked up 46 yards on the ground on 8 carries.

Meanwhile, if the Jets were expecting to get some payback for the 12-20 defeat against Miami the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Jets fell to Miami 6-13.

The teams both will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.78

Prediction

The Jets are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Bills.

This season, N.Y. Jets are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they are 3-6-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jets as an 8 point favorite.

Series History

N.Y. Jets and Buffalo both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.