N.Y. Jets vs. Buffalo: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Jets vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
New York Jets (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)
Current records: N.Y. Jets 3-6-1; Buffalo 2-7-1
What to Know
Buffalo will square off against the Jets at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Buffalo last Sunday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 9-41 defeat to Chicago. Buffalo's loss came about despite a quality game from Nathan Peterman, who accumulated 189 passing yards and picked up 46 yards on the ground on 8 carries.
Meanwhile, if the Jets were expecting to get some payback for the 12-20 defeat against Miami the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Jets fell to Miami 6-13.
The teams both will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.78
Prediction
The Jets are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, N.Y. Jets are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they are 3-6-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jets as an 8 point favorite.
Series History
N.Y. Jets and Buffalo both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- 2017 - New York Jets 34 vs. Buffalo Bills 21
- 2017 - Buffalo Bills 21 vs. New York Jets 12
- 2016 - New York Jets 30 vs. Buffalo Bills 10
- 2016 - Buffalo Bills 31 vs. New York Jets 37
- 2015 - Buffalo Bills 22 vs. New York Jets 17
- 2015 - New York Jets 17 vs. Buffalo Bills 22
