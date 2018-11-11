N.Y. Jets vs. Buffalo: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

After two weeks on the road, the Jets is heading back home. They will square off against Buffalo at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Jets have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Buffalo are surely hoping to exploit.

Things haven't been easy for the Jets, and their matchup last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to three. They came up short against Miami, falling 6-13.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Buffalo, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 9-41 walloping at Chicago's hands. Buffalo were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 0-28.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.