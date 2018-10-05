N.Y. Jets vs. Denver live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Jets vs. Broncos football game
Who's Playing
New York Jets (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)
Current records: N.Y. Jets 1-3; Denver 2-2
What to Know
Denver will challenge the Jets on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
If Denver was expecting to get some payback for the 27-24 defeat against Kansas City the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Denver didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 27-23 to Kansas City last Monday. Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay were two go-getters for Denver despite the loss. The former rushed for 67 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter rushed for 69 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Jets ended up a good deal behind Jacksonville when they played, losing 31-12. The Jets were down by 25-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Denver took their game against the Jets the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 23-0 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Denver since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Jets are a slight 1 point favorite against the Broncos.
This season, N.Y. Jets are 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 0-3-1 against the spread
Series History
Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Denver Broncos 23 vs. New York Jets 0
