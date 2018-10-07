N.Y. Jets vs. Denver Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Broncos football game
Denver will challenge the Jets on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
If Denver was expecting to get some payback for the 27-24 defeat against Kansas City the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Denver didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 27-23 to Kansas City last Monday. Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay were two go-getters for Denver despite the loss. The former rushed for 67 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter rushed for 69 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Jets ended up a good deal behind Jacksonville when they played, losing 31-12. The Jets were down by 25-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Denver took their game against the Jets the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 23-0 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Denver since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
