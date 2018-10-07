N.Y. Jets vs. Denver Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Denver will challenge the Jets on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

If Denver was expecting to get some payback for the 27-24 defeat against Kansas City the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Denver didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 27-23 to Kansas City last Monday. Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay were two go-getters for Denver despite the loss. The former rushed for 67 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter rushed for 69 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Jets ended up a good deal behind Jacksonville when they played, losing 31-12. The Jets were down by 25-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Denver took their game against the Jets the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 23-0 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Denver since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

