N.Y. Jets vs. Green Bay updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

3rd Quarter Recap

Both the Jets and Green Bay have kept the scorekeepers busy with 55 between them three quarters in. The Jets have unwrapped a big 15-point lead against Green Bay. The Jets actually trail Green Bay in yards, but only by 24.

Sam Darnold has led the way so far for the Jets, as he has passed for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns. Anyone with Darnold in their fantasy lineup is surely smiling as he's already yielded 29 points.

Both the Jets and Green Bay suffered losses in their previous contests, but the Jets are closer to making up for it this week. The Jets just need to hang on one more quarter to get back on their feet.

Game Preview

Green Bay will square off against the Jets at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Green Bay don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

The last time they met, Green Bay were the 24-23 winner over Chicago. This time around? They had no such luck. Green Bay took a 17-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago. Green Bay's loss came about despite a quality game from Jamaal Williams, who rushed for 55 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.

The Jets came within a touchdown against Houston last Saturday, but wound up with a 22-29 loss.

The contest is expected to be a close one, with Green Bay going off at just a 3-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hits the road.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.