N.Y. Jets vs. Houston: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Jets vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
New York Jets (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)
Current records: N.Y. Jets 4-9; Houston 9-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Jets is heading back home. On Saturday they will take on Houston at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Jets will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
The Jets are expected to lose by 6. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.
The Jets fell to Buffalo 10-41 when the two teams last met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. A win is a win is a win, as they say, even a pretty close 27-23 victory over Buffalo. The victory was some much needed relief for the Jets as it spelled the end of their six-game losing streak.
The last time they met, Houston were the 37-34 winner over Indianapolis. This time around? They had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for Houston as they fell 21-24 to Indianapolis last week. Houston's defeat signaled the end of their nine-game winning streak.
The Jets's win lifted them to 4-9 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 9-4. We'll see if the Jets can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Texans are a solid 6 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, N.Y. Jets are 5-8-0 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 6-6-1 against the spread
Over/Under: 41.5
Series History
Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Houston Texans 24 vs. New York Jets 17
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Mason Foster rips Redskins in DM to fan
The Redskins once-promising season is taking a full-blown nightmarish turn
-
Drake trying to get miracle ball back
The Dolphins running back might have to pay a small fortune to get the miracle football ba...
-
Pick Six: Possible coaching changes
Jason La Canfora joins Will Brinson to break down the Steelers' issues, plus head coaches on...
-
Dissecting Saints' offensive struggles
It all starts with missing an All-Pro left tackle and losing matchups
-
Raiders one of NFL International hosts
The Raiders, Chargers, Rams, Buccaneers and Jaguars will be part of the NFL's International...
-
Week 15 NFL odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 15 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...