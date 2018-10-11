N.Y. Jets vs. Indianapolis: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Jets vs. Colts football game

Who's Playing

New York Jets (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)

Current records: N.Y. Jets 2-3; Indianapolis 1-4

What to Know

Indianapolis will challenge the Jets on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. With a combined 995 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

Things haven't been easy for Indianapolis, and their match last Thursday only extended their streak of losses to three. They took a 38-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of New England. A silver lining for Indianapolis was the play of Andrew Luck, who passed for 365 yards and 3 touchdowns. Luck has been a consistent playmaker for Indianapolis as this was the 5th good game in a row from him.

As for the Jets, they had a rough outing against Jacksonville two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Jets took down Denver 34-16. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Jets as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Jets' win lifted them to 2-3 while Indianapolis's loss dropped them down to 1-4. In their win, the Jets relied heavily on Isaiah Crowell, who rushed for 219 yards and 1 touchdown. Indianapolis will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Jets are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Colts.

This season, N.Y. Jets are 2-3-0 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 2-3-0 against the spread

Series History

N.Y. Jets and Indianapolis both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.

  • 2016 - New York Jets 10 vs. Indianapolis Colts 41
  • 2015 - Indianapolis Colts 7 vs. New York Jets 20
