N.Y. Jets vs. Indianapolis: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

New York Jets (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)

Current records: N.Y. Jets 2-3; Indianapolis 1-4

What to Know

Indianapolis will challenge the Jets on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. With a combined 995 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

Things haven't been easy for Indianapolis, and their match last Thursday only extended their streak of losses to three. They took a 38-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of New England. A silver lining for Indianapolis was the play of Andrew Luck, who passed for 365 yards and 3 touchdowns. Luck has been a consistent playmaker for Indianapolis as this was the 5th good game in a row from him.

As for the Jets, they had a rough outing against Jacksonville two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Jets took down Denver 34-16. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Jets as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Jets' win lifted them to 2-3 while Indianapolis's loss dropped them down to 1-4. In their win, the Jets relied heavily on Isaiah Crowell, who rushed for 219 yards and 1 touchdown. Indianapolis will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Jets are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Colts.

This season, N.Y. Jets are 2-3-0 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 2-3-0 against the spread

Series History

N.Y. Jets and Indianapolis both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.