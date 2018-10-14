N.Y. Jets vs. Indianapolis: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Colts football game
Indianapolis will challenge the Jets on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. With a combined 995 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.
Things haven't been easy for Indianapolis, and their match last Thursday only extended their streak of losses to three. They took a 38-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of New England. A silver lining for Indianapolis was the play of Andrew Luck, who passed for 365 yards and 3 touchdowns. Luck has been a consistent playmaker for Indianapolis as this was the 5th good game in a row from him.
As for the Jets, they had a rough outing against Jacksonville two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Jets took down Denver 34-16. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Jets as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Jets' win lifted them to 2-3 while Indianapolis's loss dropped them down to 1-4. In their win, the Jets relied heavily on Isaiah Crowell, who rushed for 219 yards and 1 touchdown. Indianapolis will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
