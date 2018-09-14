N.Y. Jets vs. Miami live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Jets vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
New York Jets (home) vs. Miami Dolphins (away)
Last season records: N.Y. Jets 5-11; Miami 6-10-1
What to Know
On Sunday Miami takes on the Jets at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Miami going off at just a 3 point favorite.
Miami gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They came out on top against Tennessee with a 27-20. Miami's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kenny Stills, who caught passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Ryan Tannehill, who passed for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The Jets had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They made easy work of Detroit and carried off a 48-17 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Jets had established a 48-17 advantage.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. The Jets caused 5 turnovers against Detroit, so Miami will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Jets are a solid 3 point favorite against the Dolphins.
Last season, N.Y. Jets were 8-6-2 against the spread. As for Miami, they were 5-9-2 against the spread
Series History
N.Y. Jets and Miami both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- 2017 - Miami Dolphins 31 vs. New York Jets 28
- 2017 - New York Jets 20 vs. Miami Dolphins 6
- 2016 - New York Jets 13 vs. Miami Dolphins 34
- 2016 - Miami Dolphins 27 vs. New York Jets 23
- 2015 - New York Jets 38 vs. Miami Dolphins 20
- 2015 - Miami Dolphins 14 vs. New York Jets 27
