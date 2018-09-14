N.Y. Jets vs. Miami live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

New York Jets (home) vs. Miami Dolphins (away)

Last season records: N.Y. Jets 5-11; Miami 6-10-1

What to Know

On Sunday Miami takes on the Jets at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Miami going off at just a 3 point favorite.

Miami gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They came out on top against Tennessee with a 27-20. Miami's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kenny Stills, who caught passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Ryan Tannehill, who passed for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Jets had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They made easy work of Detroit and carried off a 48-17 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Jets had established a 48-17 advantage.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. The Jets caused 5 turnovers against Detroit, so Miami will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS

CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Jets are a solid 3 point favorite against the Dolphins.

Last season, N.Y. Jets were 8-6-2 against the spread. As for Miami, they were 5-9-2 against the spread

Series History

N.Y. Jets and Miami both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.