N.Y. Jets vs. Miami updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Dolphins football game

On Sunday Miami will take on the Jets at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Miami going off at just a 3 point favorite.

Miami gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They came out on top against Tennessee with a 27-20. Miami's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kenny Stills, who caught passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Ryan Tannehill, who passed for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Jets had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They made easy work of Detroit and carried off a 48-17 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Jets had established a 48-17 advantage.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. The Jets caused 5 turnovers against Detroit, so Miami will need to take especially good care of the ball.

Live Stream on fubo.TV
The perfect mix of sports and entertainment. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories