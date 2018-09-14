N.Y. Jets vs. Miami updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

On Sunday Miami will take on the Jets at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Miami going off at just a 3 point favorite.

Miami gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They came out on top against Tennessee with a 27-20. Miami's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kenny Stills, who caught passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Ryan Tannehill, who passed for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Jets had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They made easy work of Detroit and carried off a 48-17 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Jets had established a 48-17 advantage.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. The Jets caused 5 turnovers against Detroit, so Miami will need to take especially good care of the ball.