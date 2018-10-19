N.Y. Jets vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Jets vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
New York Jets (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)
Current records: N.Y. Jets 3-3; Minnesota 3-2-1
What to Know
Minnesota will challenge the Jets on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Minnesota don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
Minnesota had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 27-17 victory over Arizona. Latavius Murray, who rushed for 155 yards and 1 touchdown, was a major factor in Minnesota's success.
Meanwhile, the Jets were able to grind out a solid win over Indianapolis last Sunday, winning 42-34. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Jets.
Their wins bumped the Jets to 3-3 and Minnesota to 3-2-1. The Jets caused 4 turnovers against Indianapolis, so Minnesota will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Vikings are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, N.Y. Jets are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 2-2-2 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
