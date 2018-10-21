N.Y. Jets vs. Minnesota: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Vikings football game

Halftime Recap

The experts predicted a victory for Minnesota, but it's no sure thing at this point. It's anybody's game at halftime, but Minnesota are ahead 10-7. They have been led by Adam Thielen, who has so far caught passes for 63 yards and 1 touchdown.

Minnesota entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. It won't be a walk in the park -- we'll see if the team can pull it off.

Game Preview

Minnesota will challenge the Jets on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Minnesota don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Minnesota had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 27-17 victory over Arizona. Latavius Murray, who rushed for 155 yards and 1 touchdown, was a major factor in Minnesota's success.

Meanwhile, the Jets were able to grind out a solid win over Indianapolis last Sunday, winning 42-34. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Jets.

Their wins bumped the Jets to 3-3 and Minnesota to 3-2-1. The Jets caused 4 turnovers against Indianapolis, so Minnesota will need to take especially good care of the ball.

Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories