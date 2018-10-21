N.Y. Jets vs. Minnesota: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Vikings football game
Halftime Recap
The experts predicted a victory for Minnesota, but it's no sure thing at this point. It's anybody's game at halftime, but Minnesota are ahead 10-7. They have been led by Adam Thielen, who has so far caught passes for 63 yards and 1 touchdown.
Minnesota entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. It won't be a walk in the park -- we'll see if the team can pull it off.
Game Preview
Minnesota will challenge the Jets on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Minnesota don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
Minnesota had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 27-17 victory over Arizona. Latavius Murray, who rushed for 155 yards and 1 touchdown, was a major factor in Minnesota's success.
Meanwhile, the Jets were able to grind out a solid win over Indianapolis last Sunday, winning 42-34. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Jets.
Their wins bumped the Jets to 3-3 and Minnesota to 3-2-1. The Jets caused 4 turnovers against Indianapolis, so Minnesota will need to take especially good care of the ball.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Blake Bortles benched for Cody Kessler
Bortles, who got an extension this offseason, was benched Sunday vs. the Texans for Cody K...
-
Cowboys vs. Redskins odds, bets, picks
Mike Tierney is dialed in to the pulse of Redskins football
-
Updates: Patterson goes 95 yards for TD
All of the best highlights from Week 7 are right here
-
SNF DFS, Week 7: Top DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Week 7 NFL odds, picks, predictions
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 7 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
MNF: Falcons vs. Giants odds, picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Matt Ryan and the Falcons