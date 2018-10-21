N.Y. Jets vs. Minnesota updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Minnesota will challenge the Jets on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Minnesota don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Minnesota had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 27-17 victory over Arizona. Latavius Murray, who rushed for 155 yards and 1 touchdown, was a major factor in Minnesota's success.

Meanwhile, the Jets were able to grind out a solid win over Indianapolis last Sunday, winning 42-34. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Jets.

Their wins bumped the Jets to 3-3 and Minnesota to 3-2-1. The Jets caused 4 turnovers against Indianapolis, so Minnesota will need to take especially good care of the ball.