N.Y. Jets vs. New England: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Jets vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
New York Jets (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)
Current records: N.Y. Jets 3-7-1; New England 7-3-1
What to Know
The Jets have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against New England at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Jets now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The point spread favored the Jets two weeks ago, but luck did not. They suffered a grim 10-41 defeat to Buffalo. The Jets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 3-31.
Meanwhile, New England have to be aching after a bruising 10-34 loss to Tennessee.
Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $104.68
Prediction
The Patriots are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, N.Y. Jets are 3-7-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 5-3-2 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 10 point favorite.
Series History
New England have won 5 out of their last 6 games against N.Y. Jets.
- 2017 - New England Patriots 26 vs. New York Jets 6
- 2017 - New York Jets 17 vs. New England Patriots 24
- 2016 - New England Patriots 41 vs. New York Jets 3
- 2016 - New York Jets 17 vs. New England Patriots 22
- 2015 - New York Jets 26 vs. New England Patriots 20
- 2015 - New England Patriots 30 vs. New York Jets 23
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
49ers release Foster after arrest
Foster allegedly pushed and slapped a woman at the team hotel on Saturday
-
Prisco's Week 12 Picks: Giants stun PHI
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 12, including the Giants getting their third-straight...
-
Injuries: Mariota good, Green doubtful
Plus more on the final injury reports for Week 12
-
Expert picks for every Week 12 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 12 in the NFL will go right here
-
Mock: Chiefs grab DT, Rams pick CB
The shootout was fun to watch, but the Chiefs and Rams want to plug some holes on defense
-
Tips: Don't overrate traveling east
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 12 slate