N.Y. Jets vs. New England: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New York Jets (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)

Current records: N.Y. Jets 3-7-1; New England 7-3-1

What to Know

The Jets have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against New England at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Jets now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The point spread favored the Jets two weeks ago, but luck did not. They suffered a grim 10-41 defeat to Buffalo. The Jets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 3-31.

Meanwhile, New England have to be aching after a bruising 10-34 loss to Tennessee.

Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $104.68

Prediction

The Patriots are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Jets.

This season, N.Y. Jets are 3-7-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 5-3-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 10 point favorite.

Series History

New England have won 5 out of their last 6 games against N.Y. Jets.