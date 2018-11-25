N.Y. Jets vs. New England Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Patriots football game
3rd Quarter Recap
New England didn't get on the board first, but they have gotten on the board more. Sitting on a score of 20-13, they haved looked like the better team out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play. They took a hit to their ego two weeks ago, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.
New England and the Jets both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. We'll see if New England can hold on to the lead.
Game Preview
The Jets have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against New England at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Jets now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Jets have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their matchup against Buffalo two weeks ago making it four winless games in a row. The Jets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-41 punch to the gut against Buffalo. The Jets didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, New England came into their game this week averaging 30 points per game, but New England fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They suffered a grim 10-34 defeat to Tennessee. New England's loss signaled the end of their six-game winning streak.
Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Updates: Carson pulls off flip hurdle
All of the best highlights from Week 12 are right here
-
Browns give Hue Jackson ball after INT
The Browns have passed the torch to the Bengals
-
SNF DFS: Optimal DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Expert picks for every Week 12 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 12 in the NFL will go right here
-
Prisco's Week 12 Picks: Giants stun PHI
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 12, including the Giants getting their third-straight...
-
Arians would return to coach 1 team
Arians is only interested in coaching the Browns