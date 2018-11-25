N.Y. Jets vs. New England Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

3rd Quarter Recap

New England didn't get on the board first, but they have gotten on the board more. Sitting on a score of 20-13, they haved looked like the better team out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play. They took a hit to their ego two weeks ago, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

New England and the Jets both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. We'll see if New England can hold on to the lead.

Game Preview

The Jets have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against New England at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Jets now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Jets have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their matchup against Buffalo two weeks ago making it four winless games in a row. The Jets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-41 punch to the gut against Buffalo. The Jets didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, New England came into their game this week averaging 30 points per game, but New England fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They suffered a grim 10-34 defeat to Tennessee. New England's loss signaled the end of their six-game winning streak.

Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.