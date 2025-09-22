Najee Harris is likely to miss the remainder of the 2025 season after sustaining an Achilles during during the Chargers' Week 3 win over the Broncos.

Harris was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury during the first half of Sunday's game. Harris, who signed a one-year deal with the Chargers during the offseason, was declared out for the remainder of the game with what the Chargers initially called an ankle injury but later clarified to be Achilles.

As you can see below, Harris fell to the turf shortly after the ball was snapped. He remained on the ground before being carted off the field.

Harris was enjoying his best game of the season prior to getting hurt. After gaining just 33 yards on nine carries during the season's first two games, Harris led both teams with 28 yards on six carrier prior to getting hurt.

Harris, 27, spent his first four seasons with the Steelers, who selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. A Pro Bowl player as a rookie, Harris ultimately became the first player in Steelers history to rush for over 1,000 yards in each of his first NFL seasons. In fact, Harris is the only NFL player to rush for over 1,000 yards in each of the past four years.

Durability is one of the biggest reasons for Harris' consistency as he has never missed a game in his NFL career. Harris played in each of the Chargers' first three games this season despite sustaining an eye injury this summer that sidelined him for a significant portion of training camp.

With Harris out, the Chargers will lean more on rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who gave the Chargers the lead Sunday on a 3-yard touchdown run shortly after Harris' departure. Hampton finished the game with 70 yards on 19 carries.