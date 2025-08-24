Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris may not miss time this season after his July 4 fireworks accident, which caused a superficial injury to his eye. Chargers staff members have been coy about his status for the season opener during his recovery, but general manager Joe Hortiz delivered Saturday a promising update that indicated Harris is trending toward making his team debut in Week 1.

The update paints a clearer picture of Harris' timeline than coach Jim Harbaugh's most recent comments. The second-year Chargers headman said on Aug. 8 that "there's a chance" Harris will be ready to suit up for the opener against the reigning AFC champion and division rival Kansas City Chiefs.

"Najee's doing great, going through all the medical processes," Hortiz said during Saturday's preseason game. "But he's on track, and I think he should be able to go, hopefully in Week 1."

Harris was present at a July 4 event wherein a fireworks accident injured several attendees. Antioch, Calf. police responded at 12:20 a.m. on July 5 and said in a report that some of the injured were treated at the scene and hospitalized and that others drove themselves to the hospital. Harris' agent said at the time that he expected his client to be ready for the 2025 season.

Aug. 12 was the first time reporters saw Harris participate in the open portion of Chargers practice. He spent the session doing individual drills off to the side.

The Chargers have a plan at running back with or without Harris. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said this month that rookie Omarion Hampton will split carries with either Harris or another ballcarrier on the roster and emphasized that the offense will utilize a rotation regardless of their offseason acquisition's availability.

Harris signed with the Chargers on a one-year, $9.5 million deal to presumably become the franchise's top weapon in the backfield. He is off to a tremendous start to his career with four straight 1,000-yard seasons, each of which came with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is one of just five running backs since 2000 to hit the 1,000-yard mark in four consecutive seasons to open his career, and no other NFL running back crossed that threshold in each of the last four years.

Harris earned a Pro Bowl nod in his rookie year after logging what remains a career-best 1,200 yards. He led the NFL in touches with 381 reps as a ballcarrier and receiver during that outstanding 2021 season. The Alabama product has not missed a beat since his arrival at the pro level, as he amassed more than 1,200 yards in each of his final two years at Alabama. He led the nation in 2020 with 26 rushing touchdowns and became the No. 24 overall pick on the heels of a stellar run as a two-time national champion and 2020 Doak Walker Award winner with the Crimson Tide.