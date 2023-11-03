Najee Harris has passed a significant name in Steelers history on the franchise's career rushing list. The Steelers running back moved passed Kordell Stewart in career rushing yards during Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Harris gave the Steelers an early 7-0 lead on his 10-yard touchdown run on the game's opening drive.

Harris entered the game with 2,547 yards as a member of the Steelers, who selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Stewart, the Steelers' starting quarterback from 1997-01, was 16th in franchise history with 2,561 yards.

A former Pro Bowl quarterback, Stewart made history during the 1997 season by becoming the first quarterback to throw at least 20 touchdowns and run for 10 scores in the same season. Stewart, Cam Newton and Kyler Murray are the only other quarterbacks who have accomplished that feat.

As a rookie, Stewart also played running back and receiver while helping the Steelers reach Super Bowl XXX. Pittsburgh later advanced to a pair of AFC title games with Stewart under center.

"Kordell was before his time," Steelers Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher recently said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "Today, you look at Lamar [Jackson]. We were doing a lot of the same things with Kordell Stewart at that time."

Harris, 25, had already made history in Pittsburgh prior to Thursday night. Last season, he became the first running back in franchise history to start his career with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. A very consistent and durable player, Harris scored 10 total touchdowns each of his first two seasons while helping the Steelers continue their streak of non-losing seasons, which currently stands at 19.