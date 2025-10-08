Nakobe Dean is expected to make his season debut Thursday night against the Giants, according to CBS Sports senior reporter Matt Zenitz. The Eagles sustained a serious knee injury during Philadelphia's 2024 playoff run.

A 2022 third-round pick, Dean comes off of a breakout 2024 season that saw him set career-highs with 128 tackles and three sacks while recording his first-career interception. One of his biggest games last year took place against the Giants in Week 7, when he tallied 11 tackles and two sacks in Philadelphia's 28-3 win.

Dean registered seven games with at least 10 tackles last year that included each of his final four regular season games. He made six tackles during the Eagles' wild-card round playoff win over the Packers before sustaining his season-ending knee injury.

With Dean out, his replacement in the starting lineup this season has been rookie first-round pick Jihaad Campbell, who is third on the team in tackles. Campbell recorded a forced fumble during the Eagles' season-opening win over the Cowboys and made his first career interception off of Baker Mayfield during Philadelphia's Week 4 win over the Buccaneers.

Dean's return gives Philadelphia valuable linebacker depth and scheme options. Look for Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to find ways to integrate Campbell's and Dean's skillsets on the field at the same time while diversifying Philadelphia's pass rush.

While Dean's return is good news for the Eagles, it's obviously less than ideal news for the Giants and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who threw two picks while also committing a fumble during New York's Week 5 loss to the Saints.