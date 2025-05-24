Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean has taken an intriguing, though old-school, approach to recovering from the torn patellar tendon he suffered in last season's wild card game against the Green Bay Packers. Dean has taken up ballet with Philadelphia's BalletX in the offseason and claims to be reaping the rewards.

"There's way more flexibility, of course. Way more mobility," Dean told NBC Philadelphia. "It's definitely something that's helping with my rehab. ... You just feel a change immediately. After you stretch, you're not as tight or as sore."

Dean started 15 games for Philadelphia last season, racking up 128 tackles to go along with three sacks and his first career interception. His performance throughout the season landed him 17th in Comeback Player of the Year voting after missing most of the previous season due to a foot injury.

Many past NFL superstars have embraced ballet training, including Walter Payton, Herschel Walker and Lynn Swann. Getting back on the field after missing out on the chance to play in the Eagles' dominant Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs is the priority for Dean.

"My whole thing is trying to be the absolute best version of myself," the 2022 third-round pick said. "For me, that's greatness. If I'm striving to be that every day, and doing whatever it takes to be that."

While Dean may be embracing the impact of ballet on his agility and flexibility, he won't be abandoning cleats for ballet slippers any time soon.

"I'm not interested in ballet, I'm in it for the mobility work and the stretching," Dean said. "I'm more interested in the performance, looking at it ... but I'm a football player through and through."