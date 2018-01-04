NASCAR CEO Brian France is reportedly interested in buying the Carolina Panthers
It looks like Diddy has some competition when it comes to potential bidders for the Panthers
NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France is reportedly part of a group seeking to buy the Carolina Panthers. NBC Charlotte first reported that France would become the new major holder in the group initially put together by Charlotte Hornets minority owner Felix Sabates.
Jerry Richardson, current owner of the Panthers, announced in late 2017 that he would be selling the team following sexual harassment allegations. Forbes listed the team at $2.3 billion in September, which is 21st among franchises in the NFL.
Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has already said he wants to buy the Panthers on Twitter and that he would sign Colin Kaepernick immediately.
This wouldn't be the first time we've seen NASCAR and the NFL intertwine. Retired three-time Super Bowl champion coach Joe Gibbs owns a very successful race team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Joe Gibbs Racing boasts popular drivers such as Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez.
France, who is the grandson of founder Bill France Sr., would be able to negotiate a deal with Richardson for the Panthers as soon as the season ends. Carolina is set face division rival New Orleans to open up the playoffs on Sunday. A NASCAR spokesperson denied the interest to NBC's Dustin Long on Wednesday.
