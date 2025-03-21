The Super Bowl has never been played in Nashville, but if Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gets his way, that could change before the end of the decade. Lee is making a push to bring the NFL's biggest game to Music City and he officially started that process this week by sending a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

In the letter, Lee pointed out that Nashville has a "proven track record" of hosting large-scale events and of course, he also mentioned the fact that the city is in the process of building a brand new $2.1 billion NFL stadium that would be more than suitable for hosting a Super Bowl.

"This thoughtfully designed state-of-the-art stadium, which will boast the closest viewing experience in football, is sure to provide an unrivaled experience to players and fans," Lee wrote in the letter, via WKRN.

Lee pointed out that the city successfully hosted the NFL Draft in 2019.

Nashville is specifically looking to host Super Bowl LXIII, which will be played in February 2029. The reason for that date is simple: It's the earliest date that the city can possibly host the game.

The reason for that is because the next three Super Bowl locations are already spoken for:

Super Bowl LX: Bay Area (February 2026)

Bay Area (February 2026) Super Bowl LXI: Los Angeles (February 2027)

Los Angeles (February 2027) Super Bowl LXII: Atlanta (February 2028)

The other reason Nashville is aiming for the Super Bowl in 2029 is because that's the earliest the city would even be allowed to host one. A new stadium has to have been open for at least one full season before it can host a Super Bowl.

Construction on the New Nissan Stadium has been going on for just over a year and you can see the progress below.

The building is scheduled to open in time for the Titans' 2027 season and that first year will be used to work out all the kinks. The stadium's second season will be in 2028 and that's the season that Nashville is hoping to host the Super Bowl.

Nashville will certainly be one of the favorites to land the Super Bowl in February 2029, along with Las Vegas. If the Music City doesn't get it that year, it will almost certainly be getting a game soon after that.

Over the past 20 years, any time a city has built a new stadium, that city has eventually gotten to host at least one Super Bowl. Nine stadiums have opened since 2005 and each of those nine have all hosted at least one Super Bowl, including MetLife Stadium in New York and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Back in May, Goodell was asked about the chances of Nashville eventually getting the NFL's biggest game. "I think a Super Bowl here would be very successful," Goodell said putting the NFL's biggest game in the Tennessee capital. "But we'll get to that once we get a little further down the line with the stadium."

It sounds like Nashville will definitely be getting a Super Bowl at some point, it's just a matter of when.