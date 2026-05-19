Nashville chosen as host city for Super Bowl in 2030: Titans unveiling new stadium in 2027
Music City will take center stage as the NFL's host city for Super Bowl LXIV
The NFL will be bringing its biggest event to Music City in 2030. The league announced Tuesday at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Orlando that Nashville will be the host city for Super Bowl LXIV.
"The 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville was one of the great fan events in our history," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Super Bowl LXIV at the new stadium is the next step in this remarkable football journey. The vision of Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans helped make this moment possible, along with our great partners at the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. We can't wait to put on an unforgettable show in 2030."
The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of building a new $2.1 billion stadium, which is scheduled to open for the 2027 season. With that opening date in mind, the new Nissan Stadium will be in operation for its third season when it is slated to host Super Bowl LXIV to culminate the 2029 season (played in Feb. of 2030).
New visuals of the New Nissan Stadium 👀 pic.twitter.com/ct5ITkGVSD— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 11, 2024
While this will be the first-ever Super Bowl in the city's history, Nashville is no stranger to welcoming the NFL for one of the league's marquee events. Back in 2019, the city hosted the NFL Draft, and its ability to successfully roll out the three-day event was met with almost universal approval. Given that history, coupled with the construction of a new stadium, Nashville was an obvious fit.
Next season, SoFi Stadium (home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams) in Inglewood, California, will play host to Super Bowl LXI after Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California (home of the San Francisco 49ers) just hosted Super Bowl LX back in February.
Future Super Bowl host cities
- Super Bowl LXI: Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
- Super Bowl LXII: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2028 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Super Bowl LXIII: Feb. 2029 at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
- Super Bowl LXIV: Feb. 2030 at Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
Here's a look at where every Super Bowl has taken place, along with the matchup and winner:
|Super Bowl
|Year
|Date
|Location
|Result
|LX
|2026
|Feb 8
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|Seahawks 29, Patriots 13
|LIX
|2025
|Feb 9
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Eagles 40, Chiefs 22
|LVIII
|2024
|Feb 11
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada
|Chiefs 25, 49ers 22 (OT)
|LVII
|2023
|Feb 12
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
|LVI
|2022
|Feb 13
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|Rams 23, Bengals 20
|LV
|2021
|Feb 7
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9
|LIV
|2020
|Feb 2
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|Chiefs 31, 49ers 20
|LIII
|2019
|Feb 3
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|Patriots 13, Rams 3
|LII
|2018
|Feb 4
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|Eagles 41, Patriots 33
|LI
|2017
|Feb 5
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)
|L
|2016
|Feb 7
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|Broncos 24, Panthers 10
|XLIX
|2015
|Feb 1
|State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, Arizona
|Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
|XLVIII
|2014
|Feb 2
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|Seahawks 43, Broncos 8
|XLVII
|2013
|Feb 3
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Ravens 34, 49ers 31
|XLVI
|2012
|Feb 5
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|Giants 21, Patriots 17
|XLV
|2011
|Feb 6
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|Packers 31, Steelers 25
|XLIV
|2010
|Feb 7
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|Saints 31, Colts 17
|XLIII
|2009
|Feb 1
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Steelers 27, Cardinals 23
|XLII
|2008
|Feb 3
|State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, Arizona
|Giants 17, Patriots 14
|XLI
|2007
|Feb 4
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|Colts 29, Bears 17
|XL
|2006
|Feb 5
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|Steelers 21, Seahawks 10
|XXXIX
|2005
|Feb 6
|Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
|Patriots 24, Eagles 21
|XXXVIII
|2004
|Feb 1
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|Patriots 32, Panthers 29
|XXXVII
|2003
|Jan 26
|Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California
|Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21
|XXXVI
|2002
|Feb 3
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Patriots 20, Rams 17
|XXXV
|2001
|Jan 28
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Ravens 34, Giants 7
|XXXIV
|2000
|Jan 30
|Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Georgia
|Rams 23, Titans 16
|XXXIII
|1999
|Jan 31
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|Broncos 34, Falcons 19
|XXXII
|1998
|Jan 25
|Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California
|Broncos 31, Packers 24
|XXXI
|1997
|Jan 26
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Packers 35, Patriots 21
|XXX
|1996
|Jan 28
|Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Phoenix, Arizona
|Cowboys 27, Steelers 17
|XXIX
|1995
|Jan 29
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|49ers 49, Chargers 26
|XXVIII
|1994
|Jan 30
|Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Georgia
|Cowboys 30, Bills 13
|XXVII
|1993
|Jan 31
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Cowboys 52, Bills 17
|XXVI
|1992
|Jan 26
|Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|Washington 37, Bills 24
|XXV
|1991
|Jan 27
|Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Giants 20, Bills 19
|XXIV
|1990
|Jan 28
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|49ers 55, Broncos 10
|XXIII
|1989
|Jan 22
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|49ers 20, Bengals 16
|XXII
|1988
|Jan 31
|Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California
|Washington 42, Broncos 10
|XXI
|1987
|Jan 25
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Giants 39, Broncos 20
|XX
|1986
|Jan 26
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Bears 46, Patriots 10
|XIX
|1985
|Jan 20
|Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California
|49ers 38, Dolphins 16
|XVIII
|1984
|Jan 22
|Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Raiders 38, Washington 9
|XVII
|1983
|Jan 30
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Washington 27, Dolphins 17
|XVI
|1982
|Jan 24
|Pontiac Silverdome, Detroit, Michigan
|49ers 26, Bengals 21
|XV
|1981
|Jan 25
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Raiders 27, Eagles 10
|XIV
|1980
|Jan 20
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Steelers 31, Rams 19
|XIII
|1979
|Jan 21
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Steelers 35, Cowboys 31
|XII
|1978
|Jan 15
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Cowboys 27, Broncos 10
|XI
|1977
|Jan 9
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Raiders 32, Vikings 14
|X
|1976
|Jan 18
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Steelers 21, Cowboys 17
|IX
|1975
|Jan 12
|Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Steelers 16, Vikings 6
|VIII
|1974
|Jan 13
|Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas
|Dolphins 24, Vikings 7
|VII
|1973
|Jan 14
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, LA, California
|Dolphins 14, Washington 7
|VI
|1972
|Jan 16
|Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Cowboys 24, Dolphins 2
|V
|1971
|Jan 17
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Colts 16, Cowboys 13
|IV
|1970
|Jan 11
|Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Chiefs 23, Vikings 7
|III
|1969
|Jan 12
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Jets 16, Colts 7
|II
|1968
|Jan 14
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Packers 33, Raiders 16
|I
|1967
|Jan 15
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, LA, California
|Packers 35, Chiefs 10