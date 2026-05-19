The NFL will be bringing its biggest event to Music City in 2030. The league announced Tuesday at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Orlando that Nashville will be the host city for Super Bowl LXIV.

"The 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville was one of the great fan events in our history," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Super Bowl LXIV at the new stadium is the next step in this remarkable football journey. The vision of Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans helped make this moment possible, along with our great partners at the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. We can't wait to put on an unforgettable show in 2030."

The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of building a new $2.1 billion stadium, which is scheduled to open for the 2027 season. With that opening date in mind, the new Nissan Stadium will be in operation for its third season when it is slated to host Super Bowl LXIV to culminate the 2029 season (played in Feb. of 2030).

While this will be the first-ever Super Bowl in the city's history, Nashville is no stranger to welcoming the NFL for one of the league's marquee events. Back in 2019, the city hosted the NFL Draft, and its ability to successfully roll out the three-day event was met with almost universal approval. Given that history, coupled with the construction of a new stadium, Nashville was an obvious fit.

Next season, SoFi Stadium (home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams) in Inglewood, California, will play host to Super Bowl LXI after Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California (home of the San Francisco 49ers) just hosted Super Bowl LX back in February.

Future Super Bowl host cities

Super Bowl LXI: Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) Super Bowl LXII : Sunday, Feb. 13, 2028 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2028 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Super Bowl LXIII : Feb. 2029 at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

: Feb. 2029 at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) Super Bowl LXIV: Feb. 2030 at Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

Here's a look at where every Super Bowl has taken place, along with the matchup and winner: