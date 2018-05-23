Nashville picked to host the 2019 NFL Draft on heels of Titans uniform unveiling success

After a half-century in New York City, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago for 2015 and 2016, Philadelphia in 2017 and Dallas earlier this month. And in 2019, Nashville, home of the Tennessee Titans, will host the NFL's biggest offseason spectacle for the first time.

The Titans' bid to host the draft was ratified Wednesday at the spring league meeting in Atlanta. The 84th NFL draft will take place April 25-27, 2019, in Nashville.

The league has taken its draft show on the road in recent years and it's been a resounding success, mostly because it's gone from being a relatively stodgy affair hosted at Radio City Music Hall to a fans-centric weekend experience that keeps the NFL in the news in the middle of the offseason.

Which is why Nashville makes for an obvious host city. According to the Tennessean, "the city's sales pitch includes the potential use of multiple venues, from Nissan Stadium to Music City Center to the Grand Ole Opry, from Ryman Auditorium to Broadway to Ascend Amphitheater."

And this announcement comes on the heels of the Titans' new uniform unveiling last month, which drew 20,000 fans.

"Wow! I am just blown away by this. And you know what, Mike?" Titans owner Amy Strunk said to Mike Keith, the emcee of the event. "I think Nashville needs to host the NFL Draft! What do you think?"

Several thousand fans shoulder-to-shoulder jamming to music down a long street of honky tonks. This is about as Nashville as you can get. Unveiling will be just before 8p CT. https://t.co/OTtYTqMrFc pic.twitter.com/Yq6TDuIGCM — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 5, 2018

We think Nashville is going to be a fantastic host -- and the NFL agrees.

Desperately wish you had a 30-minutes-or-so, daily NFL podcast in your podcast app every morning by 6 a.m.? Put some Pick Six Podcast in your life and join Will Brinson as he breaks down the latest news and notes from around the league, as well as the win totals on a team-by-team schedule. It's a daily dose of football to get you right for that commute or gym trip. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play