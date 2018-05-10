Nashville reportedly emerges as top contender to host the 2019 NFL Draft

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk is apparently going to get her wish

A giant NFL party might be coming to Nashville, one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and the home of the Tennessee Titans. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Nashville has emerged as the top contender to host the 2019 NFL Draft

A decision, Schefter reports, is expected to be made at the league meetings later this month.

Once again, the draft is on the move. After holding the draft in New York City for a half-century, the NFL began to change the location of its biggest offseason event beginning in 2015, when Chicago became the host city. It remained in Chicago for 2016, before moving to Philadelphia in 2017 and Dallas (Arlington, really) this year with the Cowboys' stadium becoming the first stadium to hold a draft. The draft is expected to move once again after 2019 with Denver, Las Vegas, Cleveland/Canton, and Kansas City all in play to host the 2020 NFL Draft.

For now, it's likely onto Nashville. According to the Tennessean, "the city's sales pitch includes the potential use of multiple venues, from Nissan Stadium to Music City Center to the Grand Ole Opry, from Ryman Auditorium to Broadway to Ascend Amphitheater."

So Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk might be getting what she's wanted. At the Titans' uniform unveiling last month, which 20,000 fans attended, Strunk did more than hint that she wanted the Titans to host the draft. She told the entire crowd.

"Wow! I am just blown away by this. And you know what, Mike?" Strunk said to Mike Keith, the emcee of the event, per the Tennessean. "I think Nashville needs to host the NFL Draft! What do you think?"

According to the Tennessean, "the throng erupted in cheers." The Titans fans who are passionate enough to show up to a uniform unveiling will probably be excited by the idea of Nashville serving as the host city for the draft. For everyone else who lives in Nashville but doesn't care about the NFL and/or the draft ... good luck.

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

