While dominant running games may be a thing of the past, the NFL is certainly not devoid of elite quarterback-receiver combinations.

It shouldn't be a surprise that the NFL's top's QB-WR duos play for some of the league's top teams. Nate Burleson, an analyst on CBS' "The NFL Today," knows what it's like to be part of a successful QB-WR partnership. A former NFL wideout, Burleson went over 1,000 receiving yards while catching passes from then-Vikings Pro Bowl quarterback Daunte Culpepper in 2004. Burleson's teammate, Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss, caught 13 touchdowns that season as the trio helped Minnesota reach the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

Burleson named his current top-five QB-WR duos in the NFL on Sunday. Here's a look at his list, one that includes several of the league's biggest stars.

5. Matthew Stafford-Puka Nacua

Surprisingly, Burleson picked Nacua over Kupp, who two years ago had arguably the greatest season by a wideout in league history. But with Kupp battling injuries, Nacua has emerged as Stafford's top target this season. A fifth-round pick in April's draft, Nacua leads the league with 46 catches through five weeks. He already had three 100-yard games this season and has caught touchdowns from Stafford in each of the Rams' last two games.

4. Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown, Eagles

The former Titans' wideout has become a beloved figure in the City of Brotherly Love. In his first season in Philadelphia, Brown tallied nearly 1,500 receiving yards while conjuring up memories of Terrell Owens' first year in Philadelphia back in '04. Like Owens did back then, Brown helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl during his first season with the team. Hurts' arrival has aided Hurts' rapid growth as the team's starting quarterback. Hurts was named to his first Pro Bowl last year and has helped lead Philadelphia to a 5-0 start this season.

3. Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals

No surprise here, especially after the duo teamed up a franchise record 15 times during the Bengals' Week 5 win over the Cardinals. Chase was a Pro Bowler in each of his first two seasons. Burrow was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021, the same year he also took home the Comeback Player of the Year award.

2. Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs, Bills

Allen and Diggs enjoyed instant success together upon Diggs' arrival in 2020. Diggs was a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons in Buffalo while leading the league in catches and receiving yards in 2020. Diggs' five touchdowns led the NFL through five games this season. Allen has also taken his game to a new level since Diggs' arrival. He's been named to two Pro Bowls since Diggs' arrival and currently boasts the league's highest completion percentage.

1. Tua Tagovailoa-Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

Already a star in Kansas City, Hill has ascended as the NFL's most productive wideout since joining the Dolphins in 2022. Hill had a whopping 1,710 receiving yards last season and he currently tops the NFL with 651 yards and five touchdowns this season. Hill's arrival in South Beach has done wonders for Tagovailoa, who has thrown 36 touchdowns against just eight picks since the start of last season. He leads the league in passing yards through five weeks.